Truck driver shot multiple times after group said he fired at them, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight.

At around 12:41 a.m., officers responded to 2640 MLK Jr. Drive SW, where several people said a white truck drove by and shot at them.

None of those victims were hit by the gunfire.

Police searched the surrounding area and found a white truck at 2595 MLK Jr. Drive SW.

The truck had bullet holes in it and the driver of the truck had been shot several times.

An ambulance took the driver to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police still don’t know who shot at the driver of the truck.

Atlanta police aggravated assault investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine what happened.

The truck driver’s identity and condition have not been released.

It’s unclear if he had a gun or if anyone is facing any charges.

