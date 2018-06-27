Trooper details how he ran towards explosion as man set himself on fire at state capitol

ATLANTA - Today the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a local veteran who set off explosions outside the state capitol on Tuesday, remains in critical condition.
Investigators said John Michael Watts set himself on fire outside the capitol building he was upset with the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
The VA told Channel 2 Action News they can't comment on Watts or the specifics of his case due to privacy laws, but are ensuring he will get the care he needs.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke with the Georgia State Patrol trooper who ran toward the explosion as soon as he heard it go off.
"I got to get this guy out of the fire," he told Winne was his first thought.
