Traveling this weekend? Nearly 2M passengers to travel through Atlanta airport

    By: Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Dave Huddleston

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Long lines snaked through the terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday, the busiest day for Memorial Day weekend travel.

    Security lines for the main checkpoint stretched through the domestic terminal atrium and began extending into baggage claim by 7:30 a.m. 

    Waits were as long as 45 minutes at the south security checkpoint early Friday morning, according to the airport’s wait time estimates.

    Over the full Memorial Day travel period from Thursday to Tuesday, nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through the Atlanta airport.

