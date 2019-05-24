Traveling this weekend? Nearly 2M passengers to travel through Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Long lines snaked through the terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday, the busiest day for Memorial Day weekend travel.
Security lines for the main checkpoint stretched through the domestic terminal atrium and began extending into baggage claim by 7:30 a.m.
Waits were as long as 45 minutes at the south security checkpoint early Friday morning, according to the airport’s wait time estimates.
Over the full Memorial Day travel period from Thursday to Tuesday, nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through the Atlanta airport.
Nearly two million passengers are expected to travel through ATL over the Memorial Day holiday weekend beginning tomorrow, May 23, through Tuesday, May 28. 🍑✈️— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) May 22, 2019
Passengers are advised to arrive at the Airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure for domestic flights and three hours in advance for international flights. ✈️🍑— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) May 22, 2019
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston breaks down the impact the long lines could have on your weekend travel plans, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Kelly Yamanouchi with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
