‘Trained to track you down:’ Suspect caught after breaking into cars in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — An 18-year-old was arrested after Atlanta police said he was part of a crew caught on camera breaking into cars.

Around 12:47 p.m., on Nov. 2, Atlanta officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Ted Turner Drive and John Portman Boulevard in northwest Atlanta regarding several vehicles being broken into.

During the investigation, APD got surveillance video that showed the suspects in a 2016 Chevy Silverado breaking into multiple cars before driving away. Police shared a “be on the lookout” notice with other officers in the area.

APD’s Aviation Unit, Phoenix, found the suspect’s truck, which police said was driving recklessly and speeding. Aerial video shows the truck abruptly stopping in the road with the suspects hopping out and running away.

The two suspects ran in different directions. However, Phoenix maintained a visual of the driver of the truck who ran into a nearby railyard on Norfolk Southern’s property.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Vincent Steele, was found hiding behind a train. APD said they are “trained to track you down.”

APD later learned the truck the suspects had was stolen on Oct. 28 in Atlanta. Steele was charged with two counts of entering an automobile with the internet to commit a theft/felony, three counts of theft by taking, and two counts of criminal trespass/ damage to property.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail. The other suspects remain unidentified.

