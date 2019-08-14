TRAFFIC ALERT: Large tree branch blocking lanes of Moreland Ave. NB in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A large part of a tree is down, blocking a busy street in Atlanta.
Part of a tree fell onto Moreland Avenue early Wednesday morning. All northbound lanes are currently blocked.
Triple Team Traffic first told you about the traffic impact on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRAVEL ADVISORY in @CityofAtlanta Tree Down on Moreland Ave./nb at Lyndale Rd. just north of United Ave. All Lanes are Blocked. Avoid https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/UWnWT0znJs— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) August 14, 2019
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway is at the scene, where crews are working to remove the tree from the road.
A large tree is down across Moreland Ave. The southbound lanes are open. The northbound lanes will remain closed until the tree is removed. Stays with @wsbtv @WSBTraffic @wsbradio for updates pic.twitter.com/NYFh4bdKIc— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) August 14, 2019
We'll have LIVE updates as crews work to reopen lanes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
