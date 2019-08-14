  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Large tree branch blocking lanes of Moreland Ave. NB in Atlanta

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A large part of a tree is down, blocking a busy street in Atlanta.

    Part of a tree fell onto Moreland Avenue early Wednesday morning. All northbound lanes are currently blocked. 

    Triple Team Traffic first told you about the traffic impact on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Channel 2's Kristen Holloway is at the scene, where crews are working to remove the tree from the road. 

    We'll have LIVE updates as crews work to reopen lanes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    TRENDING STORIES

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories