Tractor-trailer fire shuts down parts of I-20

ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer fire has shut down Interstate 20 westbound at Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
Video from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras shows the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames.
We are working to learn if anyone was injured and what sparked the fire.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fishermen were cited for catching 88 fish over daily limit. Now, the fish will go to family in need
- Ga. high school football player killed by hit-and-run driver while trying to rescue dog, police say
- Murder suspect identified as inmate accused of stabbing YSL co-defendant multiple times
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group