Tow truck driver says he helped take down suspect who crashed stolen car

    By: Lauren Pozen

    ATLANTA - Police say three people in a stolen car crashed into an SUV and ran from the scene. 

    Atlanta police responded to a crash at 2890 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy Thursday morning. 

    When officers arrived, the three people in the car that caused the crash ran.

    An off-duty Atlanta police officer who was in the area at the time took two of the suspects into custody. 

    One suspect is still on the loose. No one was injured in the crash. 

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that the stolen vehicle is from Cobb County. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen got an exclusive interview with a tow truck driver who said he helped take down one of the suspects. 

    Pozen also learned police were removing items from the stolen car.

