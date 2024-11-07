‘Tis the Season: Starbucks to role out this year’s holiday themed cups this week

ATLANTA — When you’re getting that morning cup of joe, you might be getting a little holiday cheer with it if you visit your local Starbucks.

That’s because the company is rolling out its holiday-themed cups with the “familiar shades of Starbucks green and cranberry red paired with fondant-inspired soft pastels.”

There are four different holiday designs to help you get in the festive mood.

“We love finding these genuine moments of joy and coffee to inspire the creative,” said Kristy Cameron, Starbucks’ creative director for this year’s holiday cup designs. “Whether that’s coffee trees growing, beans roasting, cups toasting, or lights glowing – we wanted to share the warmth of our coffeehouse and the anticipation of the red cups arriving with our customers and partners.”

This year’s theme, Merrier Together, is threaded throughout the company’s holiday campaign.

“We kept thinking about this notion of voices coming together, like our siren singing,” Cameron said. “It feels musical in a way.”

