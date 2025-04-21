Atlanta

The time that Pope Francis blessed the Atlanta Hawks

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
ATLANTA — The world is mourning the loss of Pope Francis. His Holiness died Monday at the age of 88.

While he never made a trip to Atlanta, a piece of Atlanta made it to Vatican City back in 2021.

The Atlanta Hawks sent Pope Francis their 2020-2021 MLK Nike City Edition jerseys.

Pope Francis in return blessed the jerseys. It gave the Hawks an extra boost for their win versus Portland Trailblazers on MLK Day.

