The time that Pope Francis blessed the Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA — The world is mourning the loss of Pope Francis. His Holiness died Monday at the age of 88.

While he never made a trip to Atlanta, a piece of Atlanta made it to Vatican City back in 2021.

The Atlanta Hawks sent Pope Francis their 2020-2021 MLK Nike City Edition jerseys.

Pope Francis in return blessed the jerseys. It gave the Hawks an extra boost for their win versus Portland Trailblazers on MLK Day.

𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬. 🙌



On Dr. King's birthday, @Pontifex blessed our 20-21 MLK Nike City Edition jersey to honor our shared commitment to making positive change in social equality, economic empowerment and love.



— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 15, 2021

