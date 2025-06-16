Threat assessments underway for Georgia lawmakers following Minnesota assassinations

ATLANTA — A Georgia State University criminologist told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington there are ways Georgia lawmakers can protect themselves against political violence, following the assassinations in Minnesota.

“There’s always the threat,” said Dr. Thaddeus Johnson, Assistant Criminology Professor at Georgia State University.

“Have people monitoring social media, working with the police if you see that you have any threats. If you notice someone following you, report it,” Johnson added.

“I’m concerned about the safety of all public officials,” Georgia Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Tanya Miller told Washington on Monday.

Miller said all lawmakers are on alert.

“It is a threat to the fundamentals of what holds us together as a nation. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a republican or a democrat,” Miller explained.

Miller said local safety precautions are already underway.

“Our leaders here in the general assembly are doing threat assessments,” Miller explained.

A representative for the Georgia Speaker of the House said the office is unaware of any threats against lawmakers.

In a tweet, speaker Jon Burns wrote, in part: “We are coordinating closely with local and state law enforcement in response to the tragic events that unfolded in Minnesota.”

“I don’t think fear is the appropriate response. I think caution is the appropriate response,” Miller said.

Georgia State University professor Dr. Thaddeus Johnson said that though he has not evaluated the suspect in the assassinations, he believes the man appears to fit the profile of a lone wolf assassin.

“They are people who have a grievance, political, or personal issue, and they tend to have weapon experience or access to weapons,” Johnson explained.

