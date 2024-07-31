Thousands still without power across metro Atlanta after Tuesday storms

ATLANTA — Thousands of people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are still without power on Wednesday morning after storms moved through on Tuesday.

According to Georgia Power, there are more than 6,800 customers across the area without power as of 10:15 a.m.

Georgia EMC reports another 15,000 customers without power.

Strong and severe storms moved through metro Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News had reports of trees down across roads, on homes and on cars across the area.

At least one person, 27-year-old Levi Benjamin Wilson of Woodstock, was killed when a tree fell on his moving car.

Georgia Power says 1,803 customers in Fulton County are without power and another 1,398 live in Hall County.

There are hundreds without power in Cobb, Gwinnett, Pickens, Gilmer and Walton counties.

You can check the latest power outage numbers from Georgia Power here.

