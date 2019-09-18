This week marks 10 years since devastating floods in Metro Atlanta

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - This week marks the tenth anniversary of one of the worst floods to hit metro Atlanta in recent memory.
Days of rain caused Sweetwater Creek and parts of the Chattahoochee to flood its banks. That flood caused deaths and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.
Channel 2’s Richard Elliot covered the historic floods 10 years ago. He visited Interstate 20 today where a decade ago, it was all underwater.
In the middle of my live shot, Elliot said he spotted fish swimming across the interstate.
He said he remembered when a Cobb County school was flooded out, and a flash flood swept a car down stream in Douglas County, killing the driver.
Ten people dead and 1,200 homes in Cobb County flooded. The state estimated $500 million in damage.
Parts of this area still haven't fully recovered.
