‘This is our future’: Children march at state capitol, demand tougher gun laws

ATLANTA — More than two dozen children, some as young as five years old, rallied at the state capitol Thursday, demanding tougher action from lawmakers to prevent school shootings.

The students, ranging in age from 5 to 12, came from the Morgan Oliver School for Anti-Racism in Atlanta.

They carried signs saying, “Stop Gun Violence Now” and “Unacceptable.”

After their march, they packed inside a committee room to speak to six Democratic lawmakers.

Maddie La Rose, 11, expressed frustration at this month’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

Four people were killed, and a 14-year-old boy, Colt Gray, was charged with murder.

“Many people got hurt and four people died, two teachers and two kids,” she said. “And nobody should have ever died, and nobody should ever have gotten a gun for a kid.”

Autumn Humphries, 11, also addressed the legislators, saying both parents and policymakers have the power to stop gun violence on campuses.

“We keep asking the adults to do something about this,” she said. “They can hear us, but they will not listen. This is our future you’re affecting here. We’re the next generation here, and you’re acting like you don’t care. Hopefully, you can hear our voices now.”

Students also called for universal background checks and tougher laws to keep guns out of the hands of children and those with mental illness.

Jared Humphries, the school’s communications director, said after the Apalachee High School shooting, students discussed what they could do to help prevent gun violence.

“Our older kids, the next morning, had a protest plan that they put on our head of school’s desk and said this is what we want to do,” he said. “So we said, OK, how can we support you?”

The children, school leaders, and parents all worked together to arrange a meeting at the capitol.

Among the lawmakers meeting with the children was Rep. Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta, who said a number of bills that would curb gun violence have stalled for years in the Republican-controlled legislature.

“We do not want any more guns to kill our children, our families, our teachers,” she said. “And we don’t want them in the community.”

Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Fayette County, applauded the students for speaking out about gun violence.

“I appreciate the fact that you all are sounding the alarm, and you’re not even voters yet,” Jackson said.

“Thank you for leading the charge,” said Rep. Eric Bell, D-Clayton County. “Obviously the adults aren’t listening to the adults, so it takes kids to stand up and make your voices heard.”

