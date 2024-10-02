‘This is a huge change:’ Known drug house transformed into home for Atlanta police officer

ATLANTA — A drug house that has been raided at least 11 times has been renovated and is now the home of an Atlanta police officer.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne looked back at some of the incidents that took place at the Dill Avenue home.

In 2016, Winne interviewed Lt. Jeff Cantin as part of an investigation into 730 Dill Avenue. At the time, he was commanding Atlanta police’s Narcotics Unit who had been investigating the home.

“[We] did 11 search warrants, bought drugs out of that location and then somebody was murdered at that location,” Lt. Cantin said at the time.

Now, Major Cantin is the commander of the APD unit that oversees community outreach and housing, including APD’s part of the Atlanta Police Foundation’s Secure Neighborhoods program, which puts officers in homes in challenged neighborhoods.

Maj. Cantin says that back in the day, his frustration peaked when Vincent Sanders was murdered at the home just before they served the 11th search warrant.

Prosecutors say Kevin Pate pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 30 years to serve without parole.

Ultimately, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office got a judge to order the Dill Avenue home forfeited and have it taken from the owner, according to a prosecutor.

Maj. Cantin says the property was turned over to a land bank to hold for the Atlanta Police Foundation which renovated it for an officer who will stay there for five years.

“Now no one’s calling the police about that location, there’s a police living in that location right there,” APD Assistant Chief Carven Tyus said. “This was considered a problem location for this neighborhood. Now, the neighbors look at it as, ‘This is where the officer lives in our neighborhood.’”

The Atlanta Police Foundation says 35 APD officers are living in homes in select neighborhoods across the city. Tokisha Charles, with the foundation, says officers commit to staying there for five years and performing 10 hours of community service every month.

The foundation says they are looking for more properties and builders to partner with them.

