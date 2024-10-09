This is how many viruses could be on your toothbrush – but it is not all bad news

ATLANTA — A new study has found more than 600 different viruses residing on everyday household items like showerheads and toothbrushes.

The lead researcher of the study described this number as “absolutely wild.”

According to the study, many microbes on toothbrushes come from a blend of the human mouth and the surrounding environment, while those on showerheads often originate from water sources. However, these viruses are not the type to make you sick.

The study focuses on bacteriophages, or phages, which are natural enemies of bacteria.

These tripod-shaped phages have evolved to hunt, attack, and consume specific bacterial species.

Currently, phages are in clinical trials with the hope of developing new drugs to treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The lead researcher mentioned there is also interest in using phages to create more targeted drugs that kill only harmful bacteria, unlike broad-spectrum antibiotics.

The research was published on Wednesday in the journal Frontiers in Microbiomes.

