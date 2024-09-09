‘This ain’t a house:’ APD catches 2 suspected burglars hiding out inside radio tower

ATLANTA — Atlanta police responded to a high-voltage radio station tower after getting a call that two people had broken in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened on Aug. 18 at the radio station tower on Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta.

Signs around the area warn people the area is dangerous.

Bodycam video shows an officer climbing the fence after a caller told him two men were inside.

The caller did turn off the transmitter so officers could safely investigate.

TRENDING STORIES:

While the officer approached the tower, he heard voices and two men eventually came out.

The officer could be heard saying, “This ain’t a house,” while handcuffing one of the suspects.

The suspects were identified as 61-year-old Joesph Marquis and 30-year-old Bryan Newcomb.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

While searching the tower, APD said Marquis had a bookbag that contained scales, syringes, and suspected crystal meth.

He was charged with destruction of property, criminal trespass, and possession of a Schedule I drug. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Newcomb was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and destruction of property.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Local manager speaks on death of Waffle House president and CEO

©2024 Cox Media Group