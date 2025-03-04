Third teen connected to deadly Atlanta shooting surrenders

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old girl has turned herself in after she was wanted for her alleged involvement in a deadly shooting in Atlanta.

She is the third person related to the shooting who has been taken into custody.

On Jan. 25, at approximately 1:09 a.m., Atlanta police responded to reports of a shooting at 1200 Gun Club Road NW.

When they arrived, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Feb. 25, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody for his involvement in the shooting.

That teen is charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Feb. 27, Israel Byrd, 18, surrendered at the Atlanta police headquarters. Byrd is charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On March 2, a 16-year-old girl surrendered at the Atlanta police headquarters.

She is charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

