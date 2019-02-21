0 Thieves target more than a dozen cars on popular East Atlanta street

ATLANTA - People all over metro Atlanta are getting sick and tired of car break-ins.

A man who recorded extremely clear video of a man smashing his way into his car says he hopes it leads to an arrest.

Through broken glass, the thief finds a way into a locked Jeep and takes the laptop bag in the back. The victim gave Channel 2's Matt Johnson the video from his dash cam.

It's one of at least 17 break-ins on North Highland Avenue in Inman Park since last month.

"They don't feel safe parking the car here," Labrone Williams said.

Williams works nearby and says he's doing his part to help catch whoever has been targeting cars, even during the day.

"I come out here and do a round every now and then, since I know what's been going on," he said.

Another camera from Monday's break-in shows how the thief showed up in a Nissan sedan with at least one other person.

One suspect gets out of the passenger side and looks to see if anyone else is around near the lot on Highland and Elizabeth Street.

It was around 5:30 p.m. when he breaks the Jeep's window, takes the bag and ducks behind cars to avoid the view of cameras.

"You would think that a place with security cameras you'd be safe," Williams said.

Johnson spoke to one of the recent victims over the phone.

He says someone stole a laptop out of his car while he and his girlfriend were at dinner.

"It's terrible. In the following weeks, we've been trying to buy new laptops with money we don't have," he said.

Atlanta police are urging people to keep everything out of their cars when parked.

Some in the community say their frustration is growing every day the thieves aren't caught.

There's valet parking at the lot on the weekends and that's been enough to scare away thieves.

Police say one gun was stolen during the recent wave of break-ins.

