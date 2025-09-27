Thieves backed car into Atlanta liquor store, took $12K in alcohol

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the people responsible for stealing from an Atlanta liquor store early Friday morning.
Investigators say a suspect’s vehicle backed into the front glass doors of Tower Beer, Wine and Spirits on Piedmont Ave. near Cheshire Bridge Road.
Once inside, police say the burglars were able to grab $12,000 worth of booze from the store.
Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco went to the store on Friday and found the front doors missing.
“It’s always chaotic, so I’m honestly not surprised,” one shopper told her.
“It would be nice to see the city take notice and maybe do something about it,” shopper Tony Federico said.
No arrests have been made.
