Thieves backed car into Atlanta liquor store, took $12K in alcohol

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the people responsible for stealing from an Atlanta liquor store early Friday morning.

Investigators say a suspect’s vehicle backed into the front glass doors of Tower Beer, Wine and Spirits on Piedmont Ave. near Cheshire Bridge Road.

Once inside, police say the burglars were able to grab $12,000 worth of booze from the store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco went to the store on Friday and found the front doors missing.

“It’s always chaotic, so I’m honestly not surprised,” one shopper told her.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It would be nice to see the city take notice and maybe do something about it,” shopper Tony Federico said.

No arrests have been made.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group