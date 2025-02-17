Thief caught on camera stealing phones from Atlanta cell phone store

ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they said stole two phones from a store in southeast Atlanta last week.

Video shows the man pretending he wanted to buy cell phones at the Boost Mobile on Moreland Avenue on Feb.13.

When he asked for chargers, the employee went to the backroom to get them. The suspect then grabbed the phones and ran out of the store.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online, or text CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

You do not have to give any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

