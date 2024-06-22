Teen ballerina returns to the stage in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ after dance injury

ATLANTA — A teenage girl made an astounding recovery after suffering a major injury that could’ve set her back, but instead propelled her forward.

Ballerina Sabrina Rinaldi, 15, suffered a stress fracture to her left foot, which isn’t uncommon for dancers. But it put her in a medical boot and took her away from the stage.

She spent months working with a sports medicine specialist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to rehabilitate her foot.

After following a personalized plan to get her strength back “on pointe,” she was able to land the lead role of Dorothy Gale in a ballet production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

“Sabrina’s story is not just about overcoming physical challenges,” a spokesperson from Children’s wrote. “Her journey from injury to center stage is an inspiring reminder of the power of dedication and specialized medical care in the world of performing arts.”

