Teen ballerina returns to the stage in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ after dance injury

ATLANTA — A teenage girl made an astounding recovery after suffering a major injury that could’ve set her back, but instead propelled her forward.
Ballerina Sabrina Rinaldi, 15, suffered a stress fracture to her left foot, which isn’t uncommon for dancers. But it put her in a medical boot and took her away from the stage.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
She spent months working with a sports medicine specialist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to rehabilitate her foot.
After following a personalized plan to get her strength back “on pointe,” she was able to land the lead role of Dorothy Gale in a ballet production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Court vacates Julie Chrisley’s fraud sentence, Todd’s conviction upheld
- Major crash shuts down all lanes of I-675 near I-75 in Henry County
- Atlanta police release body camera footage of judge’s arrest after incident with officer
“Sabrina’s story is not just about overcoming physical challenges,” a spokesperson from Children’s wrote. “Her journey from injury to center stage is an inspiring reminder of the power of dedication and specialized medical care in the world of performing arts.”
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group