Tech student says he was carjacked inside his own apartment complex garage

ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student is still shaken after he says he found himself staring down the barrel of a gun.
The man said he was carjacked at gunpoint in the entrance to the parking deck of his apartment complex.
“My wallet, cellphone, car. Everything got stolen,” the graduate student told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden. “While he was robbing me there was another, probably, girl who was waiting in a second car. It seems like he was communicating with her.”
The search continues for the two armed robbers, who were last seen speeding out of the complex’s garage.
