Tamar Braxton says there is no way she’d be on Real Housewives of Atlanta. This is why…

ATLANTA — Despite having her own experience with reality TV, Tamar Braxton says there’s no way she would become part of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast.

Braxton is known for her starring roles on “Braxton Family Values,” and its spinoff series “Tamar & Vince.”

In a recent episode of the “Reality with the King” podcast, Braxton said she had “conversations” about being part of the show, but said no.

“The truth is there’s just no way I’m going to sit in makeup and get a wig put on and get my face beat to argue with a bunch of b****** about nothing,” Braxton said. “I can’t do it. What does that do for me in my life? Like, what’s the argument? I can’t.”

RELATED STORIES:

During the podcast, she said she was worried about her reputation and questioned the value of being on the show.

“At some point, you have to have responsibility for what you put on the TV screen. I don’t want to be a part of that kind of television. I want to make feel-good, funny, good, relatable, epic television,” TheBlast.com reported. “It’s not worth my mental to sit up here and get into an argument with another Black, beautiful woman about nothing so other people can think this is what we’re about.”

Earlier this month, Bravo confirmed the official cast for the show’s 16th season.

“This season brings a new attitude and fresh perspective as the journey continues for these triumphant housewives as they cultivate new friendships and flourish in their careers and social circles,” the network said in a news release.

The season premiere is set for some time in 2025, obviously without Braxton.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Could AI better predict a successful heart transplant? Emory researchers believe so with new study

©2024 Cox Media Group