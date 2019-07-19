SWEET: Parents reunite with firefighters who saved their baby's life

ATLANTA - Atlanta firefighters who saved a 6-month-old got a chance to reunite with the baby Friday.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was there for the emotional moment the firefighters held the little boy who is alive today thanks to them.
On July 1, baby Phoenix suddenly stopped breathing. His parents quickly called 911.
“It’s not something you can predict. It was just a scary situation,” father Louis Mixon said.
The call of a child not breathing went to firefighters at Station 22. They rushed to their truck and straight to the home.
“It hit home for me,” firefighter Brian Cole said. “I’ve got a 6-month-old at home, and I worked it like it was my own child, just like I do on any other call.”
Mixon said the firefighters quickly jumped into action to save his son.
“They did their CPR on him and then gave him a shock, and he woke right back up,” Mixon said.
“He put out this little gasp, and it was the best sound we had ever heard. It was the best sound, and we knew we were working with life again,” firefighter Nazarene Clark said.
On Friday morning, Mixon got a chance to personally thank three of the firefighters who saved his son’s life and had a message for the others who couldn’t be there.
“I just wanna tell them I’m extremely grateful because he saved my son’s life. I love him. I’m extremely grateful, and I appreciate the whole Fire Department, the whole team,” Mixon said.
