SWAT raid leaves target’s neighbor with busted windows, no water

ATLANTA — A southeast Atlanta family woke up to SWAT officers surrounding their duplex.

Neighbors are still dealing with the mess left behind from the raid Friday off Hill Street.

One told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that the past five days have been traumatizing.

“I woke up to an explosion,” Macey Harrison said.

Char marks can still be seen, and glass was left shattered in her living room.

Security video captured the SWAT team and Atlanta police trying to go in to her neighbor’s house.

“They showed up over here, like they thought they were getting Pablo Escobar,” Harrison said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was serving the warrant with help from Atlanta Police, told Channel 2 the case is still active.

Their drug enforcement team was looking for Harrison’s neighbor, but she said that person had already moved.

“They didn’t even find anything,” she said.

Harrison said the explosion caused two pipes to burst, resulting in flooding and leaving her without running water. The raid has left her and her neighbors feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“Your home is supposed to be your safe zone and where you feel comfortable,” she said. “I just don’t feel comfortable here anymore.”

