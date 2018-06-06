Buckhead intersection reopens after suspicious package

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have reopened a busy Buckhead intersection after a suspicious package was found.
Authorities said the package was found 2881 Peachtree Road Northeast. The area was shut down for about an hour as the bomb squad investigate.
The area later reopened.
It is not known what was in the package.
UPDATE: APD Bomb Squad has determined the package to be non-hazardous & the scene has been cleared. https://t.co/cJHCeksaji— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) June 6, 2018
