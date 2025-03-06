Suspects in deadly Atlanta food mart shooting arrested several states away

ATLANTA — Nearly two months after an 18-year-old was shot and killed, three men are being charged with murder.

Officers were called to an area near the Band-E Food Mart on Hollywood Road on Jan. 17.

Police say there was a verbal exchange between the occupants inside of a black sedan and the victim. Shortly after, shots rang out and the victim was killed.

Investigators say two of the suspects, 18-year-old Tremon Palmer and 19-year-old Damarion Benson, were found and arrested in Romeo, Michigan. They are both currently being held in the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office while they await extradition.

Palmer is charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony. Benson is charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.

The third suspect, Jabral Rice, was already being held in the Houston County Jail. He has since been extradited to the Fulton County Jail where he is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

