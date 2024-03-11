Suspected drunk driver slams into Atlanta police patrol car, runs away

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is in the hospital after officials say he was involved in a crash.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, officers recieved reports of a crash involving an officer at the intersection of Lakewood Avenue SW and Peach Drive SW.

When officers arrived, they located the officer who had been hit. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, a driver, who officials believe was drunk, hit the patrol car, got out of the car and ran away.

Officials added that the officer was inside his patrol car at the time of the crash.

A passenger inside the suspect’s car also tried to get away however, officials said he was caught hiding in the woods. A second passenger was found inside the suspect vehicle.

The driver has not been taken into custody.

The crash remains under investigation.

