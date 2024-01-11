Suspect tried to use credit card stolen from car but it was declined, Atlanta police say

Atlanta

ATLANTA — Do you recognize this man? Atlanta police say he broke into a man’s car, stole his wallet, and tried to use his credit card.

On Friday, Jan. 5 at around 10:18 p.m., police responded to a report of vehicle larceny at 1388 Epworth St. SW.

They met with the victim who said his vehicle was broken into and his debit and credit cards were stolen.

Police say the victim parked his vehicle overnight and when he returned his wallet and a bottle of cologne were missing.

Police viewed surveillance footage and saw a suspect entering the car.

The suspect tried to use the victim’s card at a nearby business but the card was declined.

Investigators are trying to determine the suspect’s identity.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

You do not have to give your name and are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

