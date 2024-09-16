Suspect sought in August homicide in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they are looking for a man they believe is involved in an August homicide.

Police say on Aug. 21 just after 5 p.m., they responded to the area of 26 Westland Boulevard in Northwest Atlanta to a person shot call.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Police are looking for a man who was last seen wearing a gray in color Champion hoodie, gray sweatpants with black sneakers, and has white headphones in his ears.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

