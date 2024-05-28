Suspect enters man’s apartment, shoots him and takes his safe

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for someone they said broke into a man’s apartment before shooting him and then taking his safe.

Late Monday, officers responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Cheshire Bridge NE about a man who had been shot.

An investigation determined that the man had returned home, finding that his door had been kicked in.

An intruder then confronted the man inside his apartment, before shooting him and leaving with his safe.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified. Police did not say what was in the safe or how much the items were worth.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

