Suspect breaks into two southwest Atlanta businesses overnight, steals cash registers, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man they said broke into two southwest Atlanta businesses and stole their cash registers.

The burglaries happened on Dec. 19 at around 1:30 a.m. at both 404 Coffee and Juice Joint, two businesses on the 800 block of McDaniel Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the owners of both businesses who said the male suspect forced entry and then took the cash register before fleeing the area.

Police are still investigating and looking for the suspect.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, according to a picture shared by police.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

