Suspect arrested, another on the run after SWAT standoff in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A SWAT standoff and a search of a house on the next street led to one person being arrested and another going on the run on Tuesday night.

Atlanta police say they tracked Jermaine Sutton, an aggravated assault suspect, to a home on Osborne St. SW. They say Sutton and several other men, including 25-year-old Tyrelle Blake, ran as they arrived.

They believed that Sutton, who was possibly armed, barricaded himself inside the Osborne St. home.

But just after 10 p.m., police confirmed that the suspect was not found inside the home and is now on the loose.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was live on the scene during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where neighbors told him they had heard a loud boom in the area.

Investigators did find several guns and drugs inside the home.

One street over on Birch St. SW, police say SWAT teams saw Blake pry open a window and climbed through. They set up a perimeter around the home and called the homeowners to alert them to a trespasser inside the home and said it wasn’t safe to enter.

SWAT officers searched the home and found Blake hiding in the attic. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, obstruction and providing a false name to police. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Sutton is still on the run.

No details on the aggravated assault he was being investigated for have been released.

Police searching for 2 possible suspects after SWAT situation in southwest Atlanta

