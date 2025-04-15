Suspect accused of snatching woman’s phone while she bought water from him at Atlanta red light

ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who stole a woman’s phone while she was stopped at a traffic light.

Atlanta police say that last week, a man approached a woman’s car at Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. and Interstate 285.

She told police that she offered to buy a bottle of water with cash, but says the suspect told her he only accepts payment from a cash app.

When the woman pulled out her phone to pay, she says the suspect snatched the phone and ran off.

Police say anyone who knows who the suspect, who was caught on camera moments before the theft, should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

