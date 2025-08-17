Suspect accused of breaking into vehicle, using stolen credit cards at multiple Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a suspect wanted for larceny.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, on Tuesday, a suspect was seen breaking into a victim’s vehicle on 25th Street in northwest Atlanta.

APD said the suspect stole multiple debit and credit cards and used them at several businesses.

Investigators are seeking information from anyone with knowledge of this case to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling the tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or texting CSGA to 738477.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group