Surveillance video shows suspect holding up Shell Gas Station in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released new surveillance video hoping someone recognizes a man who robbed a Shell Gas Station on Wednesday.

Police say on March 19 at 7:23 a.m., officers responded to the Shell Gas Station on 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta for a business robbery.

When they arrived, they spoke to the person who called 911 who stated an unidentified man entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect ended up leaving the store with around $3,500 in cash before leaving the scene on foot.

Officials say the man was last seen going southbound on Lindsay Street NW.

The suspect is a black man with a slight limp, wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes with a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

