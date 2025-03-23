Atlanta

Surveillance video shows suspect holding up Shell Gas Station in NW Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Donald Lee Hollowell gas station robbery The Atlanta Police Department released new surveillance video hoping someone recognizes a man who robbed a Shell Gas Station on Wednesday.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released new surveillance video hoping someone recognizes a man who robbed a Shell Gas Station on Wednesday.

Police say on March 19 at 7:23 a.m., officers responded to the Shell Gas Station on 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta for a business robbery.

When they arrived, they spoke to the person who called 911 who stated an unidentified man entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect ended up leaving the store with around $3,500 in cash before leaving the scene on foot.

Officials say the man was last seen going southbound on Lindsay Street NW.

The suspect is a black man with a slight limp, wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes with a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

