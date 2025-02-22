Sunny and cool today, milder tomorrow

ATLANTA — We have a cold start to this weekend.
Saturday will be sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-50s.
Sunday is milder and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
Next week things will warm up and stay mostly dry through the middle of the week.
Expect highs near 70 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.
