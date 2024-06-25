Summer blood shortage in metro Atlanta cause emergency need for all blood types

ATLANTA — Blood donations have declined and blood usage at metro Atlanta hospitals has increased, causing a blood shortage.
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is urging the community to donate now.
Your blood donation is needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers, and chronic illnesses.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
All donors at LifeSouth receive a $20 e-gift card and double red cell and platelet donors receive a $40 e-gift card, plus a mini-physical which includes blood pressure, temperature, iron level, and cholesterol screening.
LifeSouth says there is only an average 1-2 day supply available.
To get information about donating or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707, visit www.lifesouth.org or download the LifeSouth app.
Appointments can also be made on their website.
LifeSouth serves over 150 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother thankful child’s alive after being shot by Douglas deputy trying to stop carjacking suspect
- Witnesses heard screams for help coming from a camper at Lake Lanier. What deputies discovered later
- Woman says ex-husband of ‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ co-host pressured her to commit fraud
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group