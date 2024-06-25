Summer blood shortage in metro Atlanta cause emergency need for all blood types

ATLANTA — Blood donations have declined and blood usage at metro Atlanta hospitals has increased, causing a blood shortage.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is urging the community to donate now.

Your blood donation is needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers, and chronic illnesses.

All donors at LifeSouth receive a $20 e-gift card and double red cell and platelet donors receive a $40 e-gift card, plus a mini-physical which includes blood pressure, temperature, iron level, and cholesterol screening.

LifeSouth says there is only an average 1-2 day supply available.

To get information about donating or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707, visit www.lifesouth.org or download the LifeSouth app.

Appointments can also be made on their website.

LifeSouth serves over 150 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.

