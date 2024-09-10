Students, lawmakers push for stricter gun safety laws in the wake of Apalachee shooting

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers called for better safety laws to help stop school shootings on Tuesday, but others argue that the proposed changes could affect gun owner rights.

Advocates for stronger gun laws are seeking momentum after a deadly school shooting in Winder.

“Let’s do something, let’s do anything to stop this madness,” State Sen. Gloria Butler said.

Democratic lawmakers, along with “Moms Demand Action” and other activists, want new safety laws. They are pushing for the Safe Storage Around Children Bill.

“We demand that the general assembly pass universal background checks, and we demand the General Assembly pass the extreme risk protection orders or red flag law,” said state Sen. Elena Parent.

However, Jerry Henry, Executive Director of Georgia 2nd Amendment, voiced concerns about the proposals.

“The bad part about safe storage laws is that I have to have it stored all the time and I can’t use it for self-defense,” Henry said. “But the problem, in my opinion, is the fact that the kids are not being raised properly. They don’t have any respect for human life. And that the way for them to settle things is to get upset and go take things into their own hands.”

Clark Atlanta student LaDeija Kimbrough, with “Students Demand Action,” emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“You better believe that Gen Z is going to vote like our lives depend on it because it does,” Kimbrough said. “Recognize and empathize and sympathize and understand we can end this. This doesn’t have to be our reality; this doesn’t have to be our normal.”

Another hearing at the Capitol next week will look at safe storage measures and encouraging safety devices.

