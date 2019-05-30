Teen who won us all over after winning 'Kindness Award' visits WSB-TV

ATLANTA - A teenager, who won us all over when he danced for joy after winning the “Kindness Award” at his middle school, visited the WSB-TV studios Thursday.
Christopher Yancy, who has down syndrome, made everyone smile last week as danced and cheered across the stage at Mill Creek Middle School’s graduation ceremony.
On Thursday, with that same energy and smile, the 15-year-old danced his way into the WSB-TV newsroom and greeted Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship with a huge hug.
Christopher told Fred that his motto is just to “smile” and “be kind” – something we can all learn from.
His mother, Brenda, said she’s been overwhelmed by the reaction to the video.
“I only just posted what I thought was a simple video of my kid getting an award and the next thing I know, I’ve got people calling from all over asking, ‘Can I share it?’ ‘Can I share it?,’” she said. “Everyone was supportive and happy and thrilled and that was beautiful.”
WATCH Christopher’s visit above and on the WSB-TV Instagram story.
