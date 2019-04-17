Strong to severe storms possible Thursday night into Friday

ATLANTA - It will remain warm and dry throughout the afternoon today, but that will soon change.
Severe Weather Team 2’s Brad Nitz says clouds will increase through the evening tonight and into tomorrow as our next cold front approaches, bringing the possibility of strong to severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning.
We're using the most powerful radar technology to track the storms and determine the timing of when they will impact north Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News throughout the afternoon.
These storms will have the possibility of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain is also possible, dropping as much as 1-2 inches of rain.
Storms Thursday night through Friday morning will bring heavy rain, but most areas will see an inch or less of rainfall.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 17, 2019
The flood threat is low, but there's a risk for damaging winds, hail, & isolated tornadoes. I'll have the updated time line on WSB-TV. pic.twitter.com/bOZzjF4sP4
Nitz said that cold front is expected to move out late Friday and colder air will move in behind it, dropping temperatures into the low to mid-40s Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Saturday will remain partly cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower. Temperatures will only reach into the 50s.
[DOWNLOAD: Severe Weather Team 2 App]
Easter Sunday will have a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. If you’re headed out to the Sunrise Easter Service at Stone Mountain, you will want to bundle up.
Temperatures are expected to warm throughout the day leading to a sunny and warm Easter Sunday with highs in the 70s.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}