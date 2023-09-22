Street reopens after broken gas line causes road to burst into flames

ATLANTA — Sylvan Road is back open to traffic after a gas line broke on Wednesday.

Flames burst through the pavement and baked the asphalt for at least an hour after a piece of construction equipment sparked the fire around 10:30 a.m.

“The flames were pretty extensive because of a boring rig and a tractor that was in the area,” said Holly Lovett from Atlanta Gas Light.

Atlanta Gas Light repaired the 4-inch plastic main that broke, but crews had to wait for the area to cool, then pump the water from the fire department.

The City of Atlanta Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that Sylvan Rd. SW from Estes Dr. SW to Perkerson Rd. SW was fully reopened.

Once the gas line was fixed, crews had to repair the road.

Now, all closure signs have been removed and all lanes are back open.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

