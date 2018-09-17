0 Steady stream of generosity caps off Day 1 of Convoy of Care

ATLANTA - It was a steady stream of generosity Monday as people from all over the metro stopped by the WSB-TV studios in midtown Atlanta to drop off donations for our Convoy of Care, to help out those affected by Hurricane Florence.

A team of volunteers swarmed trunks and back seats, ready to grab cases of water, cleaning supplies and diapers to load onto semitrailers, provided by Atlanta Peachtree Movers.

“I had body wash, shampoo and conditioner and diapers. I'm a couponer, so I had a lot of extras, so I wanted to share that,” Nadia Giordani told Channel 2’s Wendy Corona.

Shirnett Brown, of Douglasville, said she just wanted to help out.

“I brought water and Pampers and some wipes. It's not much but I hope it can help with all that's going on in North Carolina,” Brown said.

WSB staff, alongside law enforcement, helped to make it a smooth stop for people who came to help.

Channel 2 Action News photojournalist Dante Tinsley saw the devastation of Hurricane Florence firsthand, just returning from the storm zone. He said there was no question about donating what he could.

“It's the least I could do. I saw, it's pretty bad up there. People don't realize how bad it is, especially with the flooding now, so I just wanted to donate some water,” Tinsley said.

Every little bit helps to reach the greater goal of sending basic items to help our neighbors to the north who got knocked down, but not out, by Florence.

Helping has become second nature for Channel 2 Action News viewers and WSB Radio listeners who want to give.

“Started with Katrina and every time there's something, I look around for who's doing, who is mobilizing things locally and bring a load of stuff,” donor Richard Johnson said.

What You Can Do:

Drop off cases of packaged bottled water, unopened boxes of diapers and household cleaning supplies.

Collections will be accepted Tuesday, September 17-18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Make a monetary donation HERE.

Drop off locations:

WSB Studios, 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. Click here for directions

Caring for Others warehouse on 3537 Browns Mill Road, Atlanta 30354 Click here for directions

“Last year’s effort filled 13 tractor trailers with much needed bottled water for the people in Houston,” said Misti Turnbull, News Director for Channel 2 Action News. “This year, Hurricane Florence is ravaging the Carolina coastline. The pictures from our crews positioned in the strike zone reveal a massive need after the storm passes. Our viewers, listeners and readers have responded time and time again to help their neighbors. Unfortunately, we need their help once again.”

For those who are unable to make it to one of the drop off locations and would rather make a monetary donation, CLICK HERE for details.

