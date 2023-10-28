StationSoccer league expands with new field at East Lake MARTA station

ATLANTA — MARTA and Soccer in the Streets, along with the City of Atlanta, Atlanta United Community Fund, Georgia Power, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta marked the opening of Station Soccer at the East Lake MARTA station on Saturday.

The citywide project will create a network of soccer fields connected by MARTA, to eventually form a ten-station league that is easily accessible by MARTA.

StationSoccer launched at Five Points Station in 2016, marking the first time a soccer field was built inside of a transit station anywhere in the world.

Since then it has expanded to West End in 2018, East Point in 2019, and Kensington and Lindbergh Center is 2022.

“This new StationSoccer location will not only connect children through the love of soccer and refine their skills, but cultivate friendships that extend far beyond the field, enriching lives and strengthening the bonds of our community,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “We want to thank our valued partners at Soccer in the Streets, City of Atlanta, Atlanta United Community Fund, Amazon, Georgia Power, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Your dedication to this shared vision has made this endeavor a reality.”

The StationSoccer program will continue to expand with plans for fields at Doraville, Bankhead, H.E Holmes, and Civic Center rail stations completing the “League of Stations.”

