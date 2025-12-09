State Sen. John F. Kennedy resigns from seat to run for Lt. Governor

ATLANTA — Georgia state Sen. John F. Kennedy announced his resignation from the legislature on Tuesday to focus on his campaign for lieutenant governor.

Kennedy, a Republican and Macon lawyer, stated that continuing his service in the state Senate while running for lieutenant governor would be a disservice to his constituents and supporters.

His resignation is effective immediately, allowing him to campaign full-time and raise funds outside the legislative session.

“Continuing my service in the state senate while also running for Lt. Governor would be a disservice to both my constituents and the thousands of hardworking Georgians who have pledged their support for our vision,” Kennedy said in a statement.

Kennedy was elected president pro tem by his GOP colleagues in 2023 and joined a crowded Republican field for lieutenant governor in June.

His resignation comes as Burt Jones, the current Republican lieutenant governor, plans to run for governor next year instead of seeking reelection.

Gov. Brian Kemp will call a special election to fill Kennedy’s seat in Senate District 18, which includes parts of Macon-Bibb County in middle Georgia.

Kennedy is banking on the support of Georgia’s business community after helping pass a law this year limiting lawsuits and civil verdicts. Kennedy was first elected to the state Senate in 2014.

Jason Esteves, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state senator from Atlanta, was the first lawmaker running for statewide office in 2026 to step down.

Republicans state Sen. Greg Dolezal, state Rep. David Clark, and state Sen. Blake Tillery are also running for lieutenant governor, while Democrat state Sen. Josh McLaurin is the only Democrat in the race.

Information from the Associated Press used in this article.

