Spruill announces $10,000 winner of AMPLIFY mural contest

The Spruill Gallery on Oct. 25 revealed the winner of its sixth annual AMPLIFY competition, Atlanta printmaker and muralist Chloe Alexander, who created “A Charm of Buntings.”

The winning design features a progression of an indigo bunting in flight against a brightly colored botanical background.

Alexander will receive $10,000 for her winning entry, which was created using latex and acrylic paint.

“I joke that I’ve always been an arts’ bridesmaid, but never the bride,” Alexander told Rough Draft. “So that’s changed now.”

She said she intentionally made the indigo bunting brighter to match the vibrant colors surrounding the bird.

“This year’s AMPLIFY competition drew over 150 submissions from artists throughout the country who were vetted by a committee of local and national artists, arts professionals, and community members charged with the task of selecting a mural that best amplifies our corner of Dunwoody,” said Spruill Gallery Director Shannon Morris. “Chloe’s devotion to her work reveals her creative spirit, which is evident in her mural – now a part of the distinctive legacy of AMPLIFY murals.”

