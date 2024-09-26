Southwest Atlanta residents soaked by storm even before Helene arrives

ATLANTA — Bleecher Road in southwest Atlanta weaves its way through a residential neighborhood.

Extra weaving was required Thursday morning, with one of the lanes blocked after a pre-Helene rainstorm sent a 50-foot tree into the street.

“Thank goodness it fell in the street and not on the house,” Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen remarked to resident Stacy Garnier.

“Right. I’m grateful for that, and grateful we still have power,” Garnier replied.

Garnier, who came out shortly before the sun came up was frightened by what she saw. She lives with her mom and the fallen tree had essentially made them prisoners in their own home.

“My mother is 91 years old and on oxygen. I don’t know what the weather is going to do. The power may go out. I may need to get her somewhere. My car is blocked in. I can’t get out,” Garnier said.

By noon, a tree service Garnier called had reduced the tall tree to a bunch of logs, and had cleared her driveway and the street.

Garnier said she’s worried that Helene’s arrival early Friday could make matters even worse.

