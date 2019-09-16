Southeast Atlanta road to close for three weeks for sewer work

ATLANTA - A southeast Atlanta road will close for three weeks while Atlanta Watershed Management crews perform sewer work, according to a news release.
Second Avenue between Memorial Drive and Hosea L. Williams Drive will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The road will re-open at 4 p.m. each day of the closure.
Residents who park their cars on the street will need to find alternative parking, officials said in the release. They will still have access to mail, emergency and trash pick-up services during the road closure.
Motorists are advised to use First Avenue, Fourth Avenue and Cottage Grove Avenue as alternative routes.
This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
