Some Atlanta leaders want to start charging you to drive into the city

    ATLANTA - Some leaders in Atlanta want to start charging a fee for commuters who drive into the city.

    City council member Andre Dickens is the chair of Atlanta’s transportation committee.

    "That's a little bit down the road, but I’ve seen it done in other cities. I mean, you cross a bridge in New York or San Francisco, you cross a jurisdiction line, they are going to charge you for it," Andre Dickens said.

