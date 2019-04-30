0 Some Atlanta city leaders want to let neighborhoods decide where the money goes

ATLANTA - Everyone pays taxes, but how often do you get to decide what that money is used for?

"We see our schools need more money of course, to pour into the children, pour into the teachers," said Diana Joseph.

Joseph says if she could, she would use $250,000 to improve her neighborhood school. Myra Flores wants money for the parks.

"(I'd add) more bike stations and skate zones so people can be out there and active," she said.

Atlanta City Council Member Amir Farouki first told Channel 2's Dave Huddleston in December about participatory budgeting, which means giving money back to taxpayers to let them spend part of the city's budget on what they want in their communities.

"We're hoping to get a pilot program into districts to try it out, see if it works," Faroki said.

On Tuesday at City Hall, he had leaders from New York and Durham, North Carolina, explain how it works in their cities.

Faroki wants to start small, about $250,000 out of the city's budget eventually getting up to a million dollars for all 12 districts. But some leaders said that's why they're on council to make those decisions, even union leaders wondered if this idea would take away money from city employees.

On the city council Facebook page they asked residents if they like the idea of letting tax payers decide. 89-percent responded "yes," while 11-percent said "no."

The budget process will start in May.

